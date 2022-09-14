MISSISSAUGA - Funeral proceedings are getting underway at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque for an auto shop owner who was among two people killed in a string of shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area this week.
Shakeel Ashraf, 38, was shot at his Milton, Ont., auto shop on Monday afternoon after a suspect shot and killed a Toronto police officer in Mississauga earlier in the day.
Those who knew Ashraf have remembered him as a joyful and caring individual.
Ashraf's casket, draped with green fabric, has arrived at a Mississauga mosque where a funeral is taking place today.
A burial service is to follow later at a cemetery in the city.
The suspect in Monday's attacks died later that day after a shooting with police at a cemetery in Hamilton.
Meanwhile, Toronto police say a book of condolences will be set up this week to allow the public to pay its respects to Const. Andrew Hong who was shot dead in Mississauga.
Toronto police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer said the book of condolences for Hong will be available to the public in person and online.
Sayer said planning for Hong's funeral is currently underway and that the force is working closely with his family regarding their wishes.
Police often hold large funerals for fallen officers, although it's up to the family if they want one.
Hong was a 22-year veteran of the Toronto police force, having spent the past 19 years with traffic services where he worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries like prime ministers and presidents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.
