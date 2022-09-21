TORONTO - Police officers from across Canada are set to remember a Toronto constable at a funeral Wednesday that will hear from his family, co-workers and dignitaries, and feature a procession that pays tribute to his passionate career with the force's motorcycle unit.
A service to celebrate the life of Const. Andrew Hong is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. at the Toronto Congress Centre, with Hong's loved ones, officials, fellow members of the Toronto Police Service, other police and emergency services personnel from many other jurisdictions expected to attend.
Eulogies are expected from Hong's wife Jenny and daughter Mia, along with tributes from Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory, interim Toronto police chief James Ramer and Toronto Police Association president Jon Reid.
The funeral is closed to the public, but those who wish to pay their respects have been invited to observe Hong's funeral procession.
"TPS extends its gratitude for the support and condolences received from the public since the death of Constable Andrew Hong," the police force said in a statement.
Hong was shot dead last week while on break during a training session in Mississauga, Ont., in what police are calling an ambush attack.
Another person was injured in the Mississauga shooting and police say the same suspect then shot three people at an auto body shop in Milton, Ont., killing two and injuring one, before being shot and killed by police in Hamilton.
Hong, 48, was a 22-year veteran of the force and a traffic services officer who worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries such as prime ministers and presidents.
The father of two began his policing career in 2000, moved to traffic services two years later and "found his passion in the Motor Squad" in 2008, Toronto Police Services said.
Biographical notes from the force described Hong as "extremely passionate about his work" and said he excelled in his role as a motorcycle instructor, where he helped train other officers.
The loss of the collegial and well-liked officer who "loved to laugh with his colleagues" has "left a void" for the entire police service, the force said.
"(Hong) always made his presence known and put a smile on everyone’s face," the force said. "He will be missed immensely, but will live on through memories and stories."
The funeral procession is expected to feature what police described as a "lone charger" -- a single motorcycle without a rider, with boots reversed in the stirrups, in a tradition that symbolizes the return of fallen police offers.
Police Motor Squad members may also conduct a missing rider "V" formation during the procession from the funeral home to the Toronto Congress Centre.
Six motorcycle officers are also set to act as honourary pallbearers alongside the hearse, with deactivated emergency lights as a tribute to Hong.
A flyover by the Waterloo Warbirds group made up of active and retired police officers was also set to take place over the Toronto Congress Centre.
The funeral proceedings can be viewed by an online live stream on the Toronto Police Service's YouTube channel or on local television stations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.
