BARRIE, Ont. - A funeral procession for two Ontario police officers killed after a shooting this month has begun with police from across the province marching towards a stadium in Barrie, Ont., ahead of a late-morning service.
Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, of the South Simcoe Police Service died in hospital after responding to a call about a disturbance at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Oct. 11.
The procession is moving through snowy Barrie streets, with uniformed members from the RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police and local and Toronto forces participating, along with paramedics and other emergency responders.
Solemn music with bagpipes and drums filled the air during the march as people gathered along the side of the roads to observe and pay their respects.
The public has been invited to watch the procession that's moving from the Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services to the Sadlon Arena, where the private 11 a.m. service is taking place.
Members of the public can be watch the service by livestream.
The Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the shooting, has said the two officers did not draw their firearms before they were shot by a 22-year-old man at the home.
Russell, a 33-year veteran of the force, was a trained crisis negotiator, while Northrup was a six-year member who worked with the community mobilization and engagement unit and served as a member of the mental health crisis outreach team.
The two deaths mark three officers shot dead in Ontario in a month after the fatal shooting of Toronto Const. Andrew Hong in Mississauga, Ont., in mid-September.
The funeral comes two days after RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang was fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., during an altercation at a homeless campsite. Yang was a mental health and homeless outreach officer.
Interim Toronto police chief James Ramer told a local television station that it was important to be in Barrie for the funeral as police officers across the country grieve together.
"It’s sad ... I don’t know how else to describe it," he said. "This is one big team."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.
