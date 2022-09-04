Police are continuing an investigation into the death of a three-year-old girl who first went missing in a conservation area south of Hamilton on Saturday.
Hamilton police say Zahra Ousmane and her family were visiting Binbrook Conservation Area with a large group when they realized at a certain point that she was missing.
Police say the family searched the area before contacting police shortly after 6 p.m.
The three-year-old was found in the water by kayakers around 7:50 p.m. and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Hamilton police are not currently considering the girl's death as suspicious.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who saw her between 5 and 7 p.m. or took video in the area to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.
