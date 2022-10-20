BARRIE, Ont. - A funeral procession for two police officers killed in a shooting has arrived at the funeral venue after officers from across the province marched through the city of Barrie, Ont., ahead of the late-morning service.
Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, of the South Simcoe Police Service died after responding to a call about a disturbance at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, on Oct. 11.
Uniformed officers lined the streets outside the Sadlon Arena, where the service is being held, to salute the funeral cortège as it passed, before moving to make their way inside.
Community members also gathered at the side of the road to watch and pay respects during the procession ahead of the 11 a.m. service that's expected to be attended by officials as well as police and emergency responders.
Hundreds of police members from Toronto South Simcoe, York regional, and Barrie police services along with hundreds of other RCMP and other police forces members joined the march that began after 9 a.m on a road leading to the arena.
The procession moved through snowy Barrie streets, with paramedics and other emergency responders participating, as solemn music with bagpipes and drums filled the air during the march.
Members of the public can watch the service by livestream.
Community members can also gather to watch the service in person at the Innisfil Community Church and the St. John's Presbyterian Church in Bradford, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit, which is investigating the shooting, has said the two officers did not draw their firearms before they were shot by a 22-year-old man at the home. They later died in hospital.
Russell, a 33-year veteran of the force, was a trained crisis negotiator, while Northrup was a six-year member who worked with the community mobilization and engagement unit and served as a member of the mental health crisis outreach team.
The two deaths mark three officers shot dead in Ontario in a month after the fatal shooting of Toronto Const. Andrew Hong in Mississauga, Ont., in mid-September.
The funeral comes two days after RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang was fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., during an altercation at a homeless campsite. Yang was a mental health and homeless outreach officer.
Interim Toronto police chief James Ramer told a local television station that it was important to be in Barrie for the funeral as police officers across the country grieve together.
"It’s sad ... I don’t know how else to describe it," he said. "This is one big team."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.
