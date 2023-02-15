BRAMPTON, Ont. - Ontario Premier Doug Ford voiced his support for Toronto Mayor John Tory Wednesday, saying if he follows through with his resignation and a "lefty" mayor gets elected, it would be "a disaster" for the city.
Ford, speaking in Brampton, Ont., after making an unrelated announcement, said Tory has been a "phenomenal partner" and it was not time to change the leadership of the city because everything was going "tickety-boo."
Ford called Tory "the best thing we have in Toronto," adding "let's not upset the apple cart for a personal issue he's dealing with."
"If a lefty mayor gets in there, God help the people of Toronto," he said.
"If a left-wing mayor gets in there, we're toast. I'll tell you, it'd be a disaster in my opinion."
Tory, 68, dropped his bombshell resignation announcement Friday after admitting he had an "inappropriate relationship" with someone who used to work in his office.
Tory's office has said he will stay on as mayor to see his budget debated at city council Wednesday.
The premier didn't directly comment on the reason Tory announced his resignation, saying what happens in the mayor's private life is "strictly up to the mayor and their family."
Meanwhile, the city budget meeting Wednesday was suspended twice almost as soon as it began because of multiple disruptions from the gallery.
After a 45-minute recess shortly after the meeting started, Tory stepped up to the podium to deliver remarks only to be met by chants of "kick John Tory out the door," leading to a second recess.
The budget is the first Tory prepared under new "strong mayor" powers granted by the provincial government.
Those powers grant Tory a veto over changes and the ability to push through his fiscal plan with only one-third council support.
Tory deflected questions from reporters about his plans to resign as he walked into the meeting, saying he was going to "deal with the budget" and "get that done."
The premier’s support adds to the calls from Tory’s council allies, who are pressing the mayor to stay on despite stating his intention to resign.
“Our recommendation is that he take some time off, wait for the integrity commissioner’s report and then that will be tabled at council – we’ll make a decision,” said Coun. James Pasternak, speaking to reporters alongside Coun Frances Nunziata before Wednesday’s meeting.
Coun. Gord Perks, a vocal critic of the mayor, said he must follow through with his resignation, saying Tory could not take a leave of absence from his responsibilities.
"He has to own it," Perks said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.