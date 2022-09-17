MILTON, Ont. - One of the victims injured in a shooting rampage earlier this week in the Greater Toronto Area has died, bringing the number of those killed in the incidents to three.
Halton Regional Police say 28-year-old Satwinder Singh died at the Hamilton General Hospital with "family and friends by his side," though they did not specify the date of his death.
Police say Singh was an international student from India who was working part-time at an auto shop in Milton, Ont., at the time of the shooting.
Singh had been critically injured in the two separate shootings that also killed 48-year-old Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong at a Tim Hortons in Mississauga, Ont., and 38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf, who owned the auto shop Singh was working at.
The gunman, identified Thursday as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, died shortly after the shootings in a confrontation with police in Hamilton.
Police previously said Petrie had worked for a short time at the auto shop, but don't know whether he was employed at the time of the shooting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2022.
