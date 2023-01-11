The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says a "cybersecurity incident" has knocked out its website and mobile app.
The LCBO posted a brief statement to its social media pages Tuesday night saying a "full investigation" was underway.
The provincial Crown corporation says its website and mobile app are unavailable, but in-store service is unaffected.
The latest incident comes as Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children continues to recover from a December ransomware attack, with the hospital saying it had restored about 80 per cent of its priority systems as of last week.
A notorious ransomware group later apologized for that attack, claiming it was carried out by one of its partners.
Ontario's Cybersecurity Expert Panel concluded in a September report that the broader public-services sector needed more work to achieve "cyber maturity."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.
