LONDON, Ont. - A man from London, Ont., is accused of killing one man and injuring two police officers over the course of a weekend standoff in the southwestern Ontario city.
London police say they first received reports of an unresponsive man at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, adding he was pronounced dead a short time later. He has been identified as 41-year-old Joel Cameron of London.
Police say they spent much of Saturday negotiating with a man who was barricaded inside a nearby apartment building and believed to be armed.
Police allege the man shot at two officers at roughly 7:30 p.m., both of whom suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody about an hour later and charged with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Police say they'll provide more information on the case at a Monday news conference, the details of which have yet to be released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2023.
