TORONTO - A 22-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after two people were allegedly stabbed in Ajax, Ont., on Friday.
Police say officers found an 18-year-old man and a woman suffering life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed in a home in the afternoon.
The two victims were transported to a hospital where the 18-year-old man was pronounced dead.
Police say the female victim is in stable condition.
The accused was arrested on the scene and was later charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2022.
