MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A 26-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is facing a first-degree murder charge after a woman was fatally stabbed at a retail store.
Peel Regional Police say the incident happened Monday at around 6 p.m. inside a Canadian Tire store near Mavis and Britannia roads.
Officers responded to reports of an injured man and woman.
Police say the seriously injured woman was found inside the store and died at the scene.
The man was arrested at the scene and was also taken to hospital for treatment. He was charged with first degree murder on Tuesday.
Police say the name and other identifying details of the victim won't be released until next of kin are notified.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.
