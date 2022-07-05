A man from Chatham, Ont. has been arrested and charged after police located a 44-year-old woman dead at a residence in the city.
Police say officers were checking on the well-being of a woman at a home just before midnight on Monday when they found a body.
Police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.
The suspect is held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.