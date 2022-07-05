A man from Chatham, Ont. has been arrested and charged after police located a 44-year-old woman dead at a residence in the city.

Police say officers were checking on the well-being of a woman at a home just before midnight on Monday when they found a body.

Police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder.

The suspect is held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2022.

