TORONTO - Police say a 54-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has drowned in Lake Simcoe in Ramara Township.
Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called after two people fell off a personal watercraft near Bonnie Beach around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.
They say the pair appeared to be in distress in the water and neither person was wearing a life-jacket.
Police say one person was rescued by people in the area.
They say the other was found submerged in the water with the help of OPP officers in a helicopter.
Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.
