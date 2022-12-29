HAMILTON - Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
The documents show 25-year-old Randall McKenzie was denied bail in December 2021 as he awaited trial in Hamilton on a number of charges including assault, assaulting a peace officer, and several firearms offences.
The documents show that the decision was reviewed and McKenzie was granted bail in June under strict conditions, including that he wear a GPS monitor, live with his surety and report to police twice a week.
The documents do not detail the reasons for either decision, but they show a judge issued a warrant for his arrest in August after McKenzie failed to appear for a scheduled court appearance.
McKenzie and 30-year-old Brandi Crystal Lyn Stewart-Sperry are each facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala.
Police say Pierzchala was shot dead when he responded to a call about a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont., Tuesday afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.
