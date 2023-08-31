OTTAWA - An Ottawa man pleaded guilty to several charges today for his role in an explosion in a residential neighbourhood that destroyed several homes and injured a dozen people.
Kody Troy Crosby, 35, admitted today to breaking and entering, causing an explosion and causing bodily harm to three people.
Court heard that he stole water heaters from two homes that were under construction in Orleans, leaving a natural gas line open.
The Crown and defence agreed to a five-year sentence, including four years for the arson-related charges and one year for the break-and-enter charge, with credit for the six months he has already been in jail.
People in the east end of the city woke up to a massive boom on Feb. 13 as a ball of fire rose into the air.
The blast sent six people to the hospital, destroyed four homes under construction and damaged many others in the newly built Avalon Vista community.
Minto, the developer of the homes, says the explosion cost them $5.3 million in damages.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.
