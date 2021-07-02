TORONTO - A 31-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
The Toronto police officer was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in what investigators have described as an "intentional and deliberate act."
Interim Police Chief James Ramer says Northrup had been in the parking garage at Toronto City Hall, responding to reports of a robbery in progress.
He says a female plainclothes officer was injured and sent to hospital but has since been released.
Police say Umar Zameer appeared in a Toronto court on Friday afternoon to face the charge.
Police say a publication ban prevents them from releasing further details.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version misspelled the last name of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.
