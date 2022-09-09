NEWMARKET, Ont. - A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman in Newmarket, Ont., north of Toronto.
Police say an 18-year-old man has also been charged with being an accessory after the fact.
York Regional police say they were called to a home in the early hours of July 29 on reports of an injured person.
They say officers found a 22-year-old woman, who later died in hospital.
Police say an autopsy determined she died from a gunshot wound.
They say the 18-year-old suspect was arrested and charged on Aug 11, while the 23-year-old was arrested and charged today.
Both also face weapons charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.
