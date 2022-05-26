Toronto police say a man has died after an interaction with officers during which a police gun was fired.
Police Chief James Ramer says officers were called to the city's east end around 1 p.m. on reports of a person with a gun.
He says officers were confronted by an individual, and that person is now dead.
Ramer declined to give more details, citing an investigation by the province's police watchdog.
Police tweeted earlier Thursday that they had found the man and one of their firearms had been discharged.
The Toronto District School Board said four schools near Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road were temporarily on lockdown due to a police investigation in the area.
Ramer says there is no threat to public safety, but that officers would be stepping up patrols near the schools for the time being.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
