TORONTO - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in northwest Toronto.
Toronto police say officers were called to the Rexdale neighbourhood around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting.
They say a man with gunshot wounds died at the scene.
Police say the shooting took place outside a residence on Orpington Crescent, near Finch Avenue and Martin Grove Road.
Homicide detectives are investigating, and no suspect information was released.
Paramedics and police did not immediately provide the victim's age.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
