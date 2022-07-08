Toronto Police are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed in the North York area.
Police were called to Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a man in a parking lot with serious injuries.
Police said the man died on scene.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.