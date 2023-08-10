Toronto police say a man has died nearly a month after being pushed at a subway station.
Police say the 69-year-old was approached by a man at Bloor station and pushed to the ground on July 7.
They say the 69-year-old died on Aug. 4.
A 40-year-old Toronto man was initially charged with aggravated assault, but police say that has since been upgraded to manslaughter.
He appeared in court on Wednesday.
The July attack came after a teenager was stabbed to death in March at another subway station.
The Toronto Transit Commission reported a 46 per cent increase in violence against its passengers in 2022 compared to the year before.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.