Toronto mayoral candidates are back on the campaign trail today after a man who allegedly threatened to shoot them was arrested and charged.
Police say the 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon after he allegedly threatened to shoot the mayoral candidates.
The charges against the Toronto man announced Friday morning also include uttering threats and failure to comply with a court condition.
A debate was cancelled and several candidates paused their campaign activities Thursday after police reported a man allegedly entered a location in the city's east end, threatened to shoot the candidates and then brandished a gun.
Police called it a blanket threat, not targeting a specific campaign.
The mayoral byelection is scheduled for June 26.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.