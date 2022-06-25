Toronto police say a man is in custody after a series of alleged incidents early Saturday morning including multiple dog attacks, a carjacking and an attempt to steal a boat.
Police say there were a total of four reports in the city’s west end early Saturday, all involving what were thought to be the same man and a dog described as a 100-pound pit bull or mastiff.
Police say a man allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a ride-hailing service and set the dog to attack the driver, who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Almost two hours later, police allege the man robbed a woman of her bike and set the same dog to attack her in a local park about two kilometres from the first location. The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the man then allegedly tried to steal a dinghy from the nearby Etobicoke Yacht Club.
Police say the dog has been handed over to animal services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.