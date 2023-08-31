TORONTO - A man in his 70s is dead after a fire at a seniors supportive housing unit in Toronto's east end.
Toronto Fire says they responded to reports of a fire shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday at a Toronto Community Housing building designated for seniors supportive housing.
They say the fire was traced to a unit on the fourth floor where firefighters found and provided life-sustaining care to one person.
Paramedics say they took a man in his 70s to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police say they died in hospital.
No other injuries were reported and firefighters say the fire was contained to the one unit of the building.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.