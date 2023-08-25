Toronto police say one man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting.
Police say officers were called around 7:36 p.m. Thursday to the area of Northcliffe Boulevard and St. Clair Avenue after multiple reports of gunshots.
Police say a suspect fled the scene and two victims were found with gunshot wounds.
They say a man died in hospital and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not immediately release a suspect description.
They say a gun was found at the scene.
The homicide unit is investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.
