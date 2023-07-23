TORONTO - A man died after a shooting in Toronto's Greektown early this morning, hours after a memorial marking the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting in the same neighbourhood.
Toronto Police say gunshots rang out near Danforth and Carlaw avenues at around 3:30 a.m., and a man who was shot died after being taken to hospital.
Police have not shared the man's identity, nor have they released information about possible suspects.
Hours earlier and just a few steps down the road, the city had held an informal gathering to mark five years since a man went on a shooting rampage along the bustling thoroughfare, killing two people and injuring 13 others.
Police haven't shared information to suggest the two events are connected.
Ken Price, whose daughter was shot and survived the 2018 attack, says he was shocked to learn of the shooting when he woke up this morning.
"It's jarring," he said.
At the memorial, Mayor Olivia Chow had talked about the need to acknowledge tragedy while also focusing on the positive things about Toronto, Price noted.
"And then you have that happen right in the face of that, it was really, really sad."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.
