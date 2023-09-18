Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a transit station in the city's east end.
Police say officers responded to the bus bay at Victoria Park station on Sunday evening and found a 50-year-old man had been stabbed in the torso.
Const. Shannon Eames says the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are looking for a male suspect who fled the station before officers arrived.
Eames says police are unsure if the suspect and the man who was stabbed knew each other.
The stabbing came a day after an assault at a subway station in Toronto's west end left a police officer with injuries.
In that case, police responding to reports of a man who had assaulted several people arrived to find two people fighting.
Police say one officer suffered a leg injury after trying to break up the fight. The suspect was taken into custody shortly afterwards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.
