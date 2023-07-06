A man and woman are facing criminal charges after a child died in Owen Sound, Ont.
Police say officers and emergency crews went to a home in the city's west end around 10 a.m. on Sunday in response to a 911 call.
They say a child under the age of two was found in the home, and police performed life-saving measures.
Police say the child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there.
A 48-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman from Owen Sound have been arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death.
Police say the death is a "tragic incident for all persons involved" and no more details will be shared.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.