TORONTO - Hockey fans gathered in downtown Toronto are in high spirits and remain confident the Maple Leafs will fight to survive in the NHL playoffs, despite facing elimination.
The Leafs are currently playing in Florida, where the Panthers are hosting tonight's game with a 3-0 lead in the second-round playoff series.
It's the furthest the Leafs have gone in the playoffs in almost two decades, having overcome a painful post-season past by downing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round to advance for the first time since 2004.
But despite the Panthers surprising and commanding 3-0 lead against Toronto in the teams' best-of-seven matchup and the prospect of elimination, hundreds of Leafs fans are gathered in Maple Leaf Square to support the team by watching on large screens outside Scotiabank Arena.
Donning a Leafs jersey and blue wig, Matthew Fawcett says he's confident the team will play differently tonight than in the series' earlier games.
"I'm do-or-die, I'm not no bandwagon jumper, I'm committed to the end, so until it's mathematically impossible or until the very last second goes, Leafs all the way," said Fawcett.
Fans Isabella Forbes and Alex Vasquez say they're a little nervous but still hopeful the Leafs can pull off a win.
"I feel like we've already come so far, why start doubting now?" says Vasquez.
In order to pull off a win and even pull off a series comeback, the Leafs top goal scorers need to perform at their best, says Forbes.
"I think we need to see a lot more action from (Mitch) Marner and (Auston) Matthews," she says. "Not seeing much in round two so far."
Marner, Matthews, team captain John Tavares and William Nylander — the team's so-called "Core Four" of high-paid talent — have yet to find the back of the net so far in this series.
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment expanded tailgate space for tonight's game, adding a second tailgate space with both areas able to accommodate about 6,500 fans in total.
Similar to other playoff games, Toronto police say there will be an increased police presence around Maple Leaf Square and Scotiabank Arena to ensure public safety, minimize disruptions, and manage traffic.
"The crowds so far have been relatively peaceful, and we hope it stays that way," said police spokesperson Victor Kwong. "We want fans to have a good time, and to celebrate responsibly."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.