TORONTO - The mayors of some of Ontario's largest cities have been re-elected as municipalities are posting early results of their elections.
John Tory has won a third term as mayor of Toronto, Bonnie Crombie has secured another victory in Mississauga, and Patrick Brown has been re-elected as mayor of Brampton.
Former Liberal leader Steven Del Duca is in a tight race in Vaughan, as he is neck and neck with city councillor Sandra Yeung Racco.
Former NDP leader Andrea Horwath is making a bid to become mayor of Hamilton, but that city has not yet posted results as some poll hours have been extended.
In Ottawa, results are starting to trickle in, and former journalist Mark Sutcliffe currently has a lead over councillor Catherine McKenney.
The province recently granted so-called strong mayor powers to Toronto and Ottawa with the goal of building housing more quickly, but Sutcliffe and McKenney have both said they are not interested in veto power over council.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.