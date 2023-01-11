MILLHAVEN, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police have charged an inmate at a maximum-security prison near Kingston, Ont., in the death of another.
They say an an OPP-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad responded to Millhaven Institution on Jan. 8 after correctional officers reported that an inmate had been found with life-threatening injuries.
The force says 29-year-old Victor James later died.
Police say another inmate at the prison was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday and is in custody.
They say the accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court in late January.
The OPP-led investigation also involves the Correctional Services of Canada and the coroner's office.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan.11, 2022.
