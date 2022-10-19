Ontario should establish more Indigenous-led and culturally appropriate services for youth in crisis to prevent tragedies similar to the death of an Indigenous teen who went missing from a group home, a lawyer representing his grandmother argued Wednesday.
During closing arguments at the coroner's inquest into Devon Freeman's death, Justin Safayeni said there's a need for more funding from the provincial and federal governments to better support off-reserve Indigenous children and their families.
Safayeni said a recurring theme in the inquest is "the importance of a youth's Indigenous culture, and how important a cultural connection and an Indigenous wellness lens can be to helping a young person overcome struggles and challenges like what Devon was going through in his life."
"There's just no substitute for being able to go back and be on the land of one's home community with the people of that community," he said.
The inquest has heard that Freeman -- who was a member of the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation -- was 16 when he was reported missing from the Lynwood Charlton Centre group home in the Flamborough area of Hamilton in the fall of 2017. His body was found in April of 2018 and an autopsy determined he died by hanging.
Safayeni highlighted a number of proposed recommendations -- all supported by Freeman's family -- from those who have testified at the inquest that are aimed at preventing similar deaths and improving services for youth exhibiting suicidal ideation or other complex mental health needs.
The recommendations are being proposed in two sets -- a first, joint slate that are not opposed by any parties involved in the inquest, and a second directed at the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services and is only being opposed by the ministry, Safayeni said.
"Without a shift in how resources are allocated and prioritized for these things, the systemic problems underlying the outcome in Devon's case will not be fully addressed," he said, "and that kind of shift can only come from the government."
The first recommendation suggests that Freeman's story be used as a case study for training staff at children's aid societies and residential service providers.
"The recommendation proposes to use Devon's story as an important and dramatic example of how the system can fail," said Safayeni.
Other recommendations highlight the need to establish Indigenous-led mental health services and facilities across Ontario, such as an Indigenous youth crisis line and counselling call centre.
Leanna Farr, counsel for the Anishinabek Nation that represents the Chippewas of Georgina Island where Freeman was from, said a First Nation-specific call centre may have helped Freeman, who longed for a connection to his cultural identity, when he was feeling hopeless.
"To no fault of their own, our nations can be disconnected from our children, some of our children have never been to the First Nation," she said. "Reconnecting and maintaining meaningful connection with our First Nation children and families is absolutely crucial."
Farr called on Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, the Ministry of Health and the federal government to provide "direct, sustainable, equitable and adequate joint funding" for service providers serving off-reserve First Nations children, youth and families and to increase collaboration between child welfare and mental health services.
Jurors have heard Freeman attempted suicide earlier in 2017 and had a history of suicidal thoughts and self-harm while in a residential program in 2015 and 2016, culminating in another reported suicide attempt.
Jurors have also heard police weren't told of Freeman's suicidal ideation, or his suicide attempt, when he was reported missing in the fall of 2017. No safety concerns were listed on the missing persons report, the inquest has heard.
Closing arguments are expected to conclude on Thursday.
The inquest's jury may then make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
———
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
