TORONTO - Hundreds of people have gathered in downtown Toronto tonight to remember the 16-year-old boy who was killed in an apparently unprovoked attack at a subway station.
Mourners are carrying flowers, candles and pictures of Gabriel Magalhaes while walking from the High Park north gates along Bloor Street to Keele subway station, where the teen was stabbed on Saturday night.
The vigil has been organized by Magalhaes's former classmates from Keele Street Public School and their families, who have described the boy as a lovely friend, student and neighbour who touched many lives.
The teen's mother has called for more mental health and social supports to be introduced to tackle the root causes of violence.
A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.
