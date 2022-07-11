TORONTO - Charges against a Toronto man that were laid after a woman was set on fire on a transit bus last month have been upgraded following the woman's death.
Police say in a news release that 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu is now charged with first-degree murder, and that he appeared in court Monday morning via video link.
Norbu had previously been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, as well as other offences.
Police have alleged a man poured a liquid substance on a woman in a bus shortly after noon on June 17 and then lit the liquid on fire.
A man was later arrested nearby.
Police say Nyima Dolma, who was 28 and had no relationship with the alleged attacker, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, but died July 5.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.
