LONDON, Ont. - Dozens of people are gathered tonight at a vigil organized by members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., to mark the second anniversary of the worst mass killing in the city's history.
Salman Afzaal, his wife Madiha Salman, their daughter Yumna and her grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were run down by a pickup truck on June 6, 2021.
The couple's nine-year-old son was seriously hurt.
Prosecutors allege the attack was an act of terrorism targeting London's Muslim community and Nathaniel Veltman, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
He is set to stand trial in September.
Organizers of Tuesday's vigil say the theme for the event is "resilience."
London Mayor Josh Morgan, members of the Afzaal family and Amira Elghawaby, who is Canada’s special representative on combating Islamophobia, are among those speaking tonight.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2023.
