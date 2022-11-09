TORONTO - The union representing striking GO Transit workers says negotiations with their employer will resume tomorrow.
The Amalgamated Transit Union says Metrolinx first reached out with an offer for the two sides to meet on Friday to negotiate a contract for the 2,200 striking workers, including bus drivers, station attendants and fare inspectors.
But ATU Local 1587 president Rob Cormier says after the union pushed for an earlier date, Metrolinx agreed to meet Thursday.
The strike began Monday and has shut down regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, causing headaches for thousands of commuters.
The union has accused Metrolinx of failing to table a written offer in last-minute weekend negotiations to address key issues, including commitments to prevent contracting out workers to outside companies and to end the practice of half-time pay for bus drivers on mid-shift layovers.
Metrolinx, a provincial government agency, says it did not have enough time to prepare a response to new issues the union raised before the strike began.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.
