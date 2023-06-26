TORONTO - Olivia Chow has been elected the next mayor of Toronto, ending more than a decade of conservative rule at city hall as voters elevated a former NDP parliamentarian to lead Canada’s most populous city.
A longtime standard bearer for Toronto's progressive left, Chow becomes the first woman of colour elected to the mayor's office.
Her victory Monday night represents a high mark in a political career spanning nearly four decades, from her election as a Toronto school board trustee in 1985 through to her tenure in the House of Commons alongside her late husband and federal NDP leader Jack Layton.
"If you ever doubted what’s possible together, if you ever questioned your faith in a better future and what we can do with each other, for each other, tonight is your answer," Chow, 66, said in her speech to a crowd of cheering supporters.
"Thank you to the people of Toronto for the trust you’ve placed in me and the mandate for change as your new mayor."
Chow's win was the second time Toronto residents have selected a mayor since October, after former mayor John Tory resigned just a few months into his third term following his admission to an affair with a staffer.
A city councillor for 13 years, Chow's return to the political limelight comes as she reversed her electoral fortunes after finishing third in the 2014 mayoral race.
There were a record 102 candidates on this election's ballot, with roughly a half-dozen high-profile names rising to the top of the field over the 12-week campaign.
The byelection turned into a tight two-way race between Chow and former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, as ex-police chief Mark Saunders fell to a distant third despite being backed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
The premier, who previously said a Chow mayoralty would be an “unmitigated disaster,” struck a conciliatory tone in a written statement Monday night congratulating her on the win.
"She has proven her desire and dedication to serving the city that many of us call home. While we’re not always going to agree on everything, what we can agree on is our shared commitment to making Toronto a place where businesses, families, and workers can thrive," Ford said.
Chow faced fierce competition from Bailão, who conceded defeat and wished Chow the best in the years ahead.
"After speaking with tens of thousands of residents in every corner of Toronto, I am so optimistic about the future of our city,” Bailão told her supporters, adding that she wanted to "sincerely congratulate" Chow.
"Our city faces many challenges and I wish you all the best as you navigate these challenges."
Chow will now seek to unite councillors around her platform, which was headlined by promises to build and purchase more affordable housing and expand crisis response teams citywide.
She will also inherit a city budget with a nearly $1-billion pandemic-related shortfall, driven partly by reduced transit revenue and increased shelter costs.
Chow has vowed not to use largely untested “strong mayor” powers granted by the province, framing them as an anti-democratic effort by Ford to meddle in city politics.
She has also repeatedly criticized Ford’s proposal to move the Ontario Science Centre to a redeveloped Ontario Place.
With about a dozen polls still left to report late Monday, Chow had captured about 37 per cent of the support.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.
