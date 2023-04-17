TORONTO - Olivia Chow is running to be the next mayor of Toronto, marking a return to electoral politics for the longtime city councillor and NDP parliamentarian.
Chow announced her bid for the mayor's chair on Monday, adding a highly recognizable name to the long list of candidates running in the byelection set for June 26.
Toronto has become more expensive and less livable over the years, Chow said, explaining that she was running to build a safe, affordable and caring city.
"Life is getting harder. Toronto is still a great city, but not for everyone," she said. "We urgently need to build a city that cares."
Chow will be seeking to reverse her fortunes after coming a distant third in the 2014 mayoral race behind runner-up Doug Ford, who is now Ontario's premier, and John Tory, who was elected to three terms. Tory resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staff member.
When asked what made this mayoral bid different from her 2014 campaign, Chow said she had learned "a lot of lessons."
"The key one was that it’s OK if my English is not perfect,” said Chow, who immigrated to Toronto from Hong Kong at 13 years old. "I can trust the decades of experience that I have. I will do fine. I can be more genuine and authentic by just speaking what I have in my mind."
Chow's long-speculated, but delayed entry into the race will see her look to gain ground on byelection contenders who have been openly campaigning since the nomination period opened two weeks ago.
It wasn’t an easy decision to re-enter the political fray, Chow said, after spending the last several years leading the Toronto-based charity she founded, the Institute for Change Leaders, which runs training programs for social movement organizers.
"I also have to take a leave of absence from an organization that I love a lot and I've committed to doing these trainings, especially for people that are really involved in housing. And I needed to make sure that things could continue,” she said, when asked why she had waited to announce her candidacy.
Chow immediately becomes one of the most recognizable names in a crowded field that includes Coun. Josh Matlow and Coun. Brad Bradford, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailão and former provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter.
Chow has longstanding public ties to the New Democratic Party, having served as the NDP MP for Trinity-Spadina in the House of Commons alongside her late husband and former party leader Jack Layton.
Her mayoral campaign is managed by Michal Hay, who directed federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s leadership bid and who was the founding executive director of Progress Toronto, a non-profit advocacy group that works to elect progressive candidates to city hall.
Many of the other campaigns are managed by staffers with well-established connections to Liberal and Conservative politics.
Despite her strong NDP ties, Chow looked to court possible voters from across the ideological spectrum when making her announcement Monday, referring to what she called her experience of working across the political aisle.
She repeatedly cited her efforts to ensure 911 service was provided in over 200 languages and to expand child nutrition programs as examples of her accomplishments.
"Whether you're left, right, centre – doesn't matter. Let's come together," she said.
Chow’s announcement did not include any specific platform policies.
In response to questions, she stated her opposition to so-called "strong mayor" powers and the proposed provincial plans to turn part of Ontario Place into a private spa. She also said it "doesn't make sense" to move the Ontario Science Centre from its current location in east Toronto to the Ontario Place site, which Ford has hinted at.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2023.
