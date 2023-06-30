BRAMPTON, Ont. - One person is dead after a fire at a home in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say the fire broke out at a home in the city just before 10 a.m. Friday.
They say fire crews found one male, who was pronounced dead.
No other injuries have been reported.
Crews were working to put out the fire.
Police were asking drivers to avoid the area.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.