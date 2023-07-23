Toronto Police say a man is dead after an overnight shooting the city's Greektown neighbourhood.
Investigators say gunshots rang out shortly after 3:30 a.m.
They say officers found a man who had been shot, and he died after being taken to hospital.
Police haven't shared the victim's identity, and investigators say they don't have information about a suspect.
The shooting happened hours after and less than a block away from a commemoration of the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting in the same neighbourhood, which killed two people and injured 13 others.
Police haven't shared information to suggest the two events are connected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.
