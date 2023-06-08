MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say a woman is dead and eight other people are hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say the crash took place around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
They say several vehicles were waiting at a red light when a transit bus failed to stop, triggering the crash.
Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services says eight vehicles were involved in the "serious" collision.
Police say a woman was pronounced dead in hospital after the collision, and the eight others who were hurt have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the major collision bureau is investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.
