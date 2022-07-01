TORONTO - One man is in hospital and another person is in police custody following a stabbing on Toronto's Danforth Avenue Thursday night.
Police were called to Danforth and Robinson Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found one man with serious injuries.
He was rushed to hospital.
Police say one person has been taken into custody, and a knife was recovered at the scene.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.
