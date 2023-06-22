MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A man is dead and a 19-year-old woman is injured after a double shooting in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional Police say 25-year-old Shahid Todd died at the scene of the Wednesday night shooting.
They say officers were called to the Port Credit area shortly before 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Police say the 19-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
She was described as an acquaintance of the man who died.
Police say it appeared to be a targeted incident and are appealing to the public for information or additional video footage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.
