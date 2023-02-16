Toronto police say a student has been shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of a high school in Toronto.
Duty Insp. Ryan Forde says the shooting took place around noon outside Weston Collegiate Institute and a 15-year-old male student was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound in his upper chest.
Forde says unknown males shot the Grade 10 student from a car and could not confirm whether the student and suspects knew each other.
He says the student ran into the school after the shooting and was helped by teachers and faculty before police and paramedics arrived.
Forde says the suspects fled the scene -- he could not say how many people were in the car, provide suspect descriptions or vehicle information.
Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird says the school was placed in lockdown, which has been gradually lifted, and students have been relocated to nearby elementary schools.
Police say there is no danger to the public at this time and are asking anyone with footage or information about the shooting to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.
