TORONTO - Ontario is expanding eligibility for fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to include all adults but the province's top doctor says healthy residents under the age of 60 can choose to wait until the fall for a new shot that's expected to better target Omicron variants.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says anyone aged 18 and older who had their first booster five months ago will be able to book a fourth shot – or second booster – starting on Thursday.
Moore says a new COVID-19 vaccine better targeting Omicron variants is expected to be approved this fall and says Ontarians are encouraged to speak with their doctors about whether getting a second booster now is right for them.
Ontario had recently been under pressure to expand eligibility for fourth doses beyond people aged 60 and older, immunocompromised individuals and Indigenous adults.
The province is currently experiencing a summer wave of virus infections driven by the BA.5 Omicron subvariant.
Moore says most residents aged 18 to 59 have strong protection against the virus more than six months after their first booster but expanding fourth-dose eligibility will ensure they can make an "informed decision" based on their personal circumstances.
Ontario is also extending a program providing free rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 through venues that include grocery stories and pharmacies until Dec. 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.
