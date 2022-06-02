The leader of Ontario's Greens says his party is "here to stay" despite failing to capture the riding it saw as its best hope for winning a second seat.
Mike Schreiner, who was re-elected in his Guelph riding, says the close race in Parry Sound-Muskoka demonstrated the growing support for the Green party.
"To see a Green candidate so close, so close in a riding that has always gone blue tells you that there is Green momentum, there is a Green wave building across this province," Schreiner said in his election night speech in Guelph.
"It's not only in Guelph, it's in ridings all across Ontario."
Polling suggested the Greens and the Progressive Conservatives were in a tight race in Parry Sound-Muskoka but Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith ultimately took the riding for the Tories.
Schreiner visited Parry Sound-Muskoka a number of times over the course of the campaign.
The Green leader became his party's first and only representative after being elected to the Guelph riding of the Ontario legislature in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.