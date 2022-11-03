TORONTO - The agency overseeing Ontario's health system has directed hospitals that treat adults to accept children 14 and older needing intensive care in an effort to ease pressure on overstretched pediatric hospitals.
The chief medical director of Ontario Health said surgeries may need to be cancelled as a result, to deal with an earlier than expected surge of children needing hospitalization that's expected to last for months.
"This November and December and probably into January are going to be rough before this starts to settle down," Dr. Chris Simpson told The Canadian Press in an interview.
Children's hospitalizations are being driven by influenza-like illness and respiratory syncytial virus, but not COVID-19, he said.
"I'm confident we have everything in place information-wise, and the way that we're organized to deal with it, but that doesn't make it any easier," Simpson said.
Another factor compounding problems is the countrywide shortage of children's Advil and Tylenol. "That's contributing to emergency department congestion," Simpson said.
Hospitals were informed of the Ontario Health directive via a memo sent Wednesday by the head of Ontario's critical care COVID-19 command centre.
Dr. Andrew Baker told hospital CEOs that the request for hospitals to take teen ICU patients, as well as a directive to maximize intensive care capacity to ease burdens on ERs, were being made due to the "current and impending surge in pediatric critical care demand."
"It is anticipated that the next 2-3 months will bring significantly increased demands for pediatric critical care support that will be sustained and characterized by unplanned surges that may occur with very short lead time," Baker wrote.
The Minister of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Children's hospitals in Ontario have said recently they are being overwhelmed with children needing intensive care.
As of Tuesday, there were 107 children in critical care across the province, only four with COVID-19, data from Critical Care Services showed. That represented 95.5 per cent critical care bed occupancy across, Ontario.
The number of children in intensive care units jumped from 91 the day before.
Children are being hit hard by respiratory illnesses right now, data from Acute Care Enhanced Surveillance, a real-time Ontario-wide system that monitors hospital registration records in real time, show.
There have been an average of 2,208 children visiting emergency departments over the last week in the province, compared to the historical seven-day average of 803 children.
Baker wants hospitals to "proactively create and sustain additional capacity in adult critical care." He also wants hospitals to "be available to respond within 24 hours to directives" from the command centre.
"We anticipate that (the request) may require hospitals to manage their resources and may result in the need to ramp down surgical/procedural volumes," Baker wrote.
Baker said the requests are temporary and correspond with the "predicted surge period" and will be reviewed every two weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.
