TORONTO - Ontario's election campaign began in earnest today with the party leaders promising to either build or cancel a planned highway in key battleground areas.
The proposed Highway 413 is set to serve Greater Toronto Area communities including Vaughan, Ont., and Brampton, Ont., a region holding several seats that all three major parties consider to be in play.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford began his day in Brampton reiterating his pledge to build Highway 413, saying it will ease gridlock and save commuters time.
But the Liberals and NDP, who both oppose the project, say it would do neither of those things and are promising to cancel it.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is pledging to use an estimated $10 billion in savings from not going ahead with the highway to instead build and repair schools, framing the investments as an either-or choice.
Ford has not released an overall cost estimate for Highway 413, and wouldn't do so when asked again today, saying the worst thing he could do on a construction site is give an exact figure.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2022.
