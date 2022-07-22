DEER LAKE FIRST NATION - Police say they've laid a first-degree murder charge in a death at Deer Lake First Nation
Provincial police says officers with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded last weekend to a report of a person in medical distress at a home in the northern Ontario First Nation.
They say police found a body inside the home when they arrived, which was identified as 37-year-old Lee Conroy Kakekagumick of Deer Lake First Nation.
Officers say a 35-year-old man from the First Nation was arrested and originally charged with aggravated assault.
They say that has now been upgraded to a charge of first-degree murder.
Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.
