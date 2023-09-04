TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford has shuffled his cabinet in the wake of the resignation of his housing minister.
Steve Clark resigned earlier Monday after a scathing report from the province's integrity commissioner.
Taking his spot is Paul Calandra, who was the long-term care minister.
Caroline Mulroney moves on to become president of the Treasury Board while Prabmeet Sarkaria takes over her role as transportation minister.
Stan Cho takes over as long-term care minister.
Ford says this is the right team to build homes, highways and public transit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2023.
